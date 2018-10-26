Fourth straight title on the cards

Continuing the dynasty will be the objective when Canterbury travels to Auckland in an attempt to claim their fourth straight provincial title on Saturday.

Canterbury were defeated by Auckland 29-34 last month in week five of the competition at Christchurch Stadium. The match was best remembered for Canterbury conceding three tries on the back of intercepts from Auckland.

“You obviously still feel the hurt when you don’t quite perform as well as you could have,” said Canterbury assistant coach Nathan Mauger.

“We’ve grown a lot over the course of the season and I think we’re in a lot better space now than we were back then.”

If Canterbury can win another title, it will be their 10th in 11 years. Mauger admitted the run into Saturday’s final at Eden Park has come with a touch of nostalgia for the coaching team. They’re all former Canterbury players themselves and know the feelings that come with a game of this magnitude.

“You naturally think back to when you were involved in these experiences and you do get a true sense of what the players are going through and experiencing, that makes it even more special. It’s an exciting week, we’ve worked hard to put ourselves in this position.”

The squad named for the final will have a new look from the team that defeated Tasman 12 months ago, featuring the likes of Rob Thompson and Tim Bateman.

“The guys that have come in have been highly-coachable individuals and I think because of that they’ve adjusted really quickly to the style of rugby we like to play in Canterbury. I think the fact we’ve qualified for yet another final is a result of that,” said Mauger.

Outside back Josh McKay, who will look to feature in his second straight final, is hopeful of adding another title to the Canterbury tally.

“It’s hard to not recognise but it’s going to be a new group every year trying to achieve new things and add to the Canterbury dynasty,” said McKay.

•Kick off at Eden Park on Saturday is 4.05pm.