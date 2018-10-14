Fierce teeth visit Sumner beach

A marine biologist is warning people to be wary around leopard seals on Canterbury beaches.

It comes after a leopard seal came on to Sumner Sumner beach last week.

The seal was photographed Sumner woman Hanna Zhionberg who had been heading out to paddleboard on Tuesday night.

Wellington-based marine mammal biologist Krista Hupman had been researching leopard seal sightings in New Zealand for about three years.

She said in spite of most people’s impressions, visiting leopard seals were “not unusual at all,” with up to 50 seals visiting New Zealand each year.

Dr Hupman said it was difficult to say why the creature was here.

“It seems each leopard seal has their own agenda. It’s hard to say what each one is up to.”

The Department of Conservation website recommended staying at least 20m away from any leopard seal and keeping dogs on a leash.

Dr Hupman said the animals could inflict serious injury, but would not normally attack people as they were usually on the best to rest.

“They’re not this aggressive animal that people have in their minds,” Dr Hupman said.

Ms Zhionberg said she had not heard of a leopard seal visiting the area in the two years she had lived in Sumner.

“I was honestly, really excited. Antarctica for me is at the top of my bucket list. Getting something from Antarctica to come here is really awesome.”

•If you see the same leopard seal or any other, report your finding to 0800 LEOPARD. Dr Hupman or her team will be able to provide advice on what to do around the creature.