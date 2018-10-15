Enari on the brink of return

Highly-rated halfback Eri Enari could make a timely return for Canterbury as they head into the business-end of the Mitre 10 Cup.

Enari played 50min for Canterbury B in their match against a Wellington development side at the weekend. He is now in contention to be selected for Joe Maddock’s Canterbury side to play Counties Manukau in their final round-robin match of the Mitre 10 Cup.

“He had a good run out and looked really good,” said Maddock.

More will be known about Enari’s return and how he has recovered from injury when Maddock names his team later today for the match on Saturday.

“He’s been really unlucky with injuries. We know how talented he is and if he can get in a good spell and stay away from injury, he will accomplish a lot.”

Shortly after signing a two-year deal with the Crusaders last October, Enari broke his leg playing for Canterbury against Auckland. It was his second broken leg in the space of two years, after he snapped his fibula in 2015.

Enari had been rumoured to make a return to provincial rugby in August. However, due to the nature of his double break, caution has been taken with the timing of his return.

The news of Enari’s return will be music to the ears of Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. The 21-year-old made his only appearance for the franchise against the Brumbies in week one of the Super Rugby season last year.

A win in Pukekohe on Saturday is crucial if Canterbury have any hope of hosting a home semi-final. They will also need Auckland to falter against North Harbour or Tasman to go down to Hawkes Bay.

Although that is out of Canterbury’s control, with a play-off spot already guaranteed next week, carrying momentum into the semi-final will be important for the side.

“Is it critical, no. Is it important, yes. The players that have been involved in play-offs before, they will know it’s important,” Maddock said.

Canterbury are also expected to be boosted by the return of loose forward Tom Sanders and wing Caleb Makene from injury.

•Saturday’s match at Pukekohe will kick off at 7.35pm.