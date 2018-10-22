Dunsandel trio join the race to be named next FMG Young Farmer of the Year

By
Georgia O’Connor Harding
-
TALENTED: Dunsandel Young Farmers members Jonny Brown, Alex Knowles and Martin Bates have joined the race to be crowned the FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Dunsandel Young Farmers member Jonny Brown’s goal of taking out the FMG Young Farmer of the Year is back on track.

The 27-year-old suffered a setback last year after he failed to qualify for the hotly-contested Tasman regional final.

“I missed out by one point. I was gutted,” said Mr Brown, who is an assistant manager on a 1000-cow farm at Rakaia.

The narrow loss drove him
to step up his efforts this
year.

He has now won first place in the Christchurch district contest at the Courtenay A&P Showgrounds.

The win has secured the Lincoln University graduate a spot in the Tasman regional final next March.

“It’s a relief to know I’m advancing to the next stage,” said Mr Brown.

“But I was cursing a bit when I had to tackle three sheep modules in a row. Dairying is definitely my strong point,” he said.

Fellow Dunsandel club members Alex Knowles, 25, and Martin Bates, 29, have also qualified for the event.

“I’m quite surprised I did as well as I did,” said Ms Knowles, who is an agri manager with Ravensdown.

“I only entered because I thought it’d be hypocritical
of me to tell other people to
sign up if I didn’t have a go myself.”

Competitors had to assemble a shearing hand piece, identify different types of plants, reverse a quad bike and trailer, and judge milking sheep.

Ms Knowles plans to learn how to shear a sheep and practice her welding skills before the regional final.

Martin Bates is a qualified builder and contract milks 1200 cows across two farms at Charing Cross.

He’s excited about
competing in his second
regional final.

“The last one was a great experience because it highlighted my shortfalls and what I need to work on,” he said.

Three further district contest and skills days will be held in the Tasman region between now and early December.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comment