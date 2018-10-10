Drink driving message gets through

Police have noticed a significant improvement in the number of motorists drinking and driving in the Selwyn district over the last week.

Around 100 drivers in Lincoln and Leeston were pulled over during mobile patrols at the weekend and only one was over the limit.

The female driver, in her early 20s, recorded 600mcg/L on Saturday night in Lincoln, 350mcg/L over the limit of 250mcg/L.

There have been 124 alcohol-related car crashes in the district since 2013, 27 of them being either serious or fatal.

Three drink drivers were stopped by police last week and four were stopped the week before that.

Sergeant Phil Bayne said there was still a lot of work to be done in spite of a clear improvement.

“It’s very difficult to tell over one weekend whether things have actually improved, for all we know it could increase next weekend.”

Sergeant Bayne said police would continue to have a high visibility throughout the community to ensure drink driving remained low.

Lincoln Club president Lynn Townsend said he had noticed a vast improvement since police spoke to patrons at The Famous Grouse Hotel last week. The club operates the hotel.

Mr Townsend said he had also noticed an increase in the demand for the hotel’s two courtesy vans.

Senior Constable Andy Williamson received a loud round of applause recently after warning patrons of the dangers of drink driving.

“This hotel and others in the district will continue to be targeted by police. Police don’t want to apprehend and prosecute drunk drivers. We would rather prevent them from driving. However, we will do whatever we can to prevent unnecessary death and trauma on our roads. We make no apology for this.”