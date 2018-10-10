Don’t worry New Brighton, you aren’t getting parking meters

There are no plans to put parking meters into New Brighton.

The city council has assured it won’t happen after an online backlash caused by a misunderstanding. A storm of complaints were made on the Peoples Independent Republic of New Brighton Facebook page after a city council map was misinterpreted to mean the area would get parking meters. The map was part of its draft suburban car parking policy.

City council head of planning and strategic transport David Griffiths said it has no plans to bring meters in.

“It is correct we are reviewing how to manage suburban parking across the city, but the introduction of on-street parking charges would only be considered if an area is having significant parking issues,” he said.

Mr Griffiths said the city council does not consider New Brighton to have parking issues.

The concerns were raised after the city council approved its draft suburban car parking policy for public consultation.

The city council is reviewing parking management, particularly on-street parking, to help prioritise public space.

In the report on the draft policy, there was a map of the city labelled “suburban areas

with high on-street parking demand and time limit restrictions”.

New Brighton, Hornby, Lyttelton and Papanui, along with shopping areas in Riccarton, Merivale, near the airport and Canterbury University, were shown as key activity centres for this.

The map prompted New Brighton residents to believe the suburb would get parking meters.

Complaints on the Facebook page included “stupidest idea I have ever heard”; “what a bloody joke”; and “right fellow Brightarions . . . prepare for battle!”.

But Mr Griffiths said the map illustrated areas where time limit restrictions (p60 and p120) had already been introduced and therefore may have indicated where there is demand for parking.

“The map does not identify areas where parking meters are proposed,” he said.

Guardians of Rawhiti

co-founder Cathy Baker,

who made the original post online, said she was happy there were no plans to put meters in.