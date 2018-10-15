Disaster psychologist mooted for isolated suburbs

A disaster psychologist could investigate post-quake issues for one of the hardest hit suburbs from the February 22, 2011 event.

And it could set a precedent for other isolated suburbs.

The Dallington Community Trust has asked for funding from the Coastal-Burwood Community Board for a disaster psychologist to look into the ongoing effects of social isolation in the area.

Trustee and long-term resident David Collins said a large number of people on the edge of the residential red zone feel very isolated as a result of the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

“We lost 50 per cent of our population,” he said.

“We also lost St Paul’s School and church, a rest home, the orbiter bus route, the medical centre and chemist and we’re about to lose Banks Ave School.”

Mr Collins said some residents have to travel through the red zone just to get to their property.

“Everyday they’re constantly reminded of what they’ve lost, the long-term residents really find it difficult.”

Mr Collins said the group wants a disaster psychologist to investigate the extent of the issue.

“We want to find out how big the issue is and then turn that around into a wellness programme.”

Board member and trust chairwoman Linda Stewart said the issues stem in suburbs on the fringe of the residential red zone from the loss of housing and people in the communities.

“There are pockets in the east that are so isolated and totally unable to move on,” Ms Stewart said.

“The area has become meaningless, the meaning of community is gone.”

Ms Stewart said the social isolation has become so extreme, in some people it is a “low level of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

“There not in disaster mode anymore but they’re stuck and they can’t moved on.”

Ms Stewart said the board had signalled it could be wellness plans could be rolled out in some of those other suburbs if the Dallington model was a success.

“It’s not just in Dallington. It’s all those suburbs on the residential red zone fringe, like Burwood, Avondale, Redcliffs and Heathcote. This is going to be bigger than Dallington,” she said.