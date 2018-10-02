Dingy toilets unlikely to be upgraded inspite of $12m ‘improvement’ budget

A plea to have better toilet facilities in the New Brighton mall area is unlikely to be answered.

North New Brighton 88­-year-­old resident Isobelle Doig has requested urgent attention over the lack of facilities in the area.

Her letter of concern was presented to the Coastal­-Burwood Community Board and has since been passed on to the city council staff.

But it is unlikely her request will be met, as there is currently no funding set aside in the Long Term Plan for toilet upgrades in the area.

It comes as the city council has set aside $12 million in the Long Term Plan for improvements to public spaces as part of the New Brighton Centre Master Plan.

It has been more than three years since the plan was approved.

Development Christchurch Ltd is the lead agency carrying out the work.

A DCL spokesman said while upgrading the toilet facilities is not included in its work, it agrees the facilities need to be improved.

Upgrades on the toilet facilities were identified in the city council’s 2015 master plan, but additional funding was not set aside in the Long Term Plan.

Mrs Doig’s concern is that it is too far for elderly, the disabled, families and mothers with babies to walk from New Brighton mall on Seaview Rd to the toilet facilities on Shaw Ave and beside the New Brighton Library.

Mrs Doig also raised concerns over the “disgraceful” state of the Shaw Ave toilets and how she is scared she will slip over due to the floors being wet.

She said she struggles to get to the public toilets at the library and Shaw Ave from the New Brighton mall.

Mrs Doig said she cannot walk without a four-wheel mobility trolley due to having her knee and hip replaced along with heart surgery in 2010.

“I will keep battling. I tell you what if anyone would go with me, and I don’t know if anyone would, I would go and protest about those toilets. I am really passionate about it. They’re terrible,” she said.