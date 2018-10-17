Delay in Sumner road enhancements

Archaeological interest and concern for summer businesses have stalled work on the Sumner Master Plan.

Originally slated to begin last month, stage one of the Marriner St-west and Wakefield Ave enhancement project will begin in March.

City council manager planning and delivery transport Lynette Ellis said Sumner business owners had expressed concern that construction could impact their summer trading.

“So this is why work is scheduled to start in March,” she said.

Sumner Business Association head Rachael Lonsdale said it was “good to see” work would happen over the winter months and hoped concerns about the number of car parks and the location of a bus stop could be resolved soon.

“We have been informed there will be a meeting to discuss the works closer to the time.

“From a business point of view, this would be better if it is sooner rather than later so we can make any preparations in a timely manner.”

Initially, it was believed an Accidental Discovery Protocol would have been sufficient to cover the project for risk of archaeological discoveries.

This meant that if there was any discovery during work on the project, Heritage New Zealand would be notified and work would stop.

However, due to the discovery of human remains last year near the Sumner surf club, and the risk of further discoveries in the area, it was decided a full archaeological authority was required.

Ms Ellis said the authority had was granted on September 21 but the appeal period ended on Saturday. The authority would require an archaeologist to be on site during excavations.

It also required that Ngāi Tūāhuriri were informed prior to work beginning in archaeological areas.

Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham said there had been “several delays” to the first stage of the village upgrade.

He said the decision to delay work due to the need for an archaeological authority was “a disappointment” but “the correct one.”

Work was estimated to be completed by September 2019. This put it only two weeks behind the original plan, as the two planned phases of work over a total eight-month period had been combined into one phase over six months.

Works planned in the enhancement project included making the area more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians, adding shaded seating and more planting.

