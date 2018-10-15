‘Deaf’ salesman persistent

Restaurants are stopping a ‘deaf’ salesman from going into their premises because he continues to harass patrons.

The man approaches customers sitting at tables in cafes, bars and restaurants and leaves a red keychain with a note saying he is deaf and looking for $10 donations.

But people are sceptical as to whether the man, who never speaks or signs, is really deaf.

OGB bar manager Simon Kerr said he has asked the man to leave the premises four times last week, twice on the one day.

“I find he is a problem to our guests . . . each time I have approached him people have felt more comfortable giving the key ring back and not ‘donating’ anything to him.”

Mr Kerr said he believes the man isn’t homeless.

“He dresses in new-looking labelled clothing, rides a nice bike and seem well kept, hair combed, no facial hair etc.”

Café manager at Rollickin Gelato Grace Irving said she has seen the man both at her work and other bars around the city.

“I have asked him to leave before. From my experiences with him, I do not think he is deaf. He appears at times to understand what I am saying.”

“He will go around and put them (the notes) on people’s tables and make them feel bad because he is deaf . . . he comes away from places sometimes with $40, $50, $60,” she said.

Diner 66 general manager Camille Le Lievre said she asked the man to leave the restaurant three times in one week.

“It’s not an okay thing to do, to solicit in a business . . . I don’t believe he is deaf. I have friends who have tried to sign to him but he doesn’t respond. When I talk to him he doesn’t sign to me.”

A post on a Christchurch hospitality Facebook group got more than 30 responses from people who have seen the man asking for money.

He has also been spotted at Town Tonic, Morrell and Co and Cafe Prague on Lincoln Rd.

Begging in Christchurch

•Currently the city council has no by-laws around begging in public places.

•In 2015, city councillor Paul Lonsdale proposed the idea of a begging by-law, however, it was shelved after realising it would be costly, hard to enforce and wasn’t effective when put in place in Auckland.

•Acting head of strategic policy Claire Bryant said a hearing panel recently heard submissions on the review of the Public Places Bylaw and their final report will go to the city council for approval within the next five weeks.

•The report recommends ‘investigating a regulatory mechanism in regards to anti-social nuisance behaviour and report back to the Regulatory Performance Committee.’

•Currently city council with working with agencies such as the police, Central City Business Association and social agencies on a non-regulatory response.

•This response include a $70,000 city council grant towards two new Christchurch City Mission outreach social workers, who will be helping people who are sleeping rough and begging on Christchurch streets..