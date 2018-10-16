Dalziel to decide soon if she will run again

Mayor Lianne Dalziel remains tight lipped over whether she intends to stand for a third term.

But she said a decision will be made soon. The local body election takes place next October.

“The mayor is still undecided. She has a number of things to work through, but the decision is not far away,” a city council spokeswoman said.

When the race for the 2016 election heated up, Ms Dalziel indicated this would be her last term.

She announced she would be running only five months before the vote.

But in June, Ms Dalziel said she would make a final decision after the city council’s Long Term Plan had been released at the end of that month. That was then delayed until August but still no decision has been made.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said he is interested in the job, but only if

Ms Dalziel does not run again.

National List MP Nicky Wagner also admitted in June that the idea of her running for mayor had “cropped up.”