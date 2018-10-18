Council’s involvement in social housing to be debated

The future of the district council’s financial involvement in social housing will be discussed next month.

A report on social housing in Selwyn will be debated around the district council table at its next public meeting.

It comes after it was requested a report was compiled on the issue as part of the Long Term Plan 2018-2028 submissions.

It was discussed at the district council’s property committee meeting recently with a clear majority not supporting social housing involvement by council, a report said.

The key problem was social housing not being considered part of the district council’s core business.

But property committee chairman Pat McEvedy said while there wasn’t overwhelming support at the meeting for it to be a social housing provider, he thought it should be dealt with by full council.

“At the end of the day we are spending ratepayers’ money and we consider social housing to be a central government issue,” he

said.

In the report on what was discussed in the meeting, district councillor Mark Alexander said this could be an opportunity to use some of the district council’s land in a joint venture with a social housing provider and this would be low risk.

Cr Alexander has since told Selwyn Times he did not want to pre-empt a discussion on a report that hasn’t been tabled yet.

But he said while some councillors believe it is not core business, clearly enough supported the deliberations in the Long Term Plan to have a report compiled.

Malvern Community Hub volunteer Bev Elder said she recognises the district council does not want direct involvement but believe they could be helpful in terms of service, advice and options for housing.

She said it could help people wanting to build social housing get through regulations, doing it the most economical way and being honest about the constraints involved.

Mrs Elder made a submission to the Long Term Plan 2018-2028 which strongly supported the proposal of infill housing in the draft Malvern 2031 Area Plan.

It supported the enabling of family flats as infill in Darfield and said it would address social housing needs and enable older folk to remain in the community.

But district councillor John Morten said it is not council’s core business and it is not an area it should be involved in when the Government has a responsibility.

“We only have a very small number of units and traditionally we have not been good managers of looking after the buildings,” he said.

Cr Morten said it had just

gone through the process of selling the houses in Ritso St in Darfield.

“If council wanted to continue into social housing they would have kept those,”he said.

The five houses, some previously contaminated with methamphetamine, sold for $1.6 million.