Construction on Lincoln’s newest primary school on track

Lincoln’s newest primary school is on track to open in January.

Construction of Ararira Springs Primary – Te Puna o Ararira on Southfield Drive is progressing.

Southbase Construction project manager Phil Craw said the interior fit-out for the three main buildings making up the school’s hall, administration and learning hubs is well under way.

The school’s water reticulation system is nearly complete and the school car park is progressing.

The school’s joinery is set to arrive this week and the extension of Russ Drive and the Jimmy Adams Tce cul-de-sac is tracking as per programme, Mr Craw said.

The new road extensions will make it easier to access the school.

Principal Claire Howison said construction is progressing really well which is exciting for the school.

Meanwhile, the school has finished appointing its staff team with all members will come on board in term 4 this year.

Ms Howison said the full team will begin working from its current base on Ellesmere Junction Rd to start preparing for the school’s opening next year.

The school is to be led by Ms Howison, alongside deputy principal Donna Frame and assistant principal Blair Cook.

The teaching team is made up of Nicky Harding, Andrea Harrison, Sam Isaacs, Hinehau Butcher, Chloe Cull and Trine Spence as office administrator.

The first stage of the school will cater for years 1-8 with a design capacity for 750 students.