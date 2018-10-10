Coastal Spirit 11th grade finish third in SI

Coastal Spirit’s victorious women’s premier league team were recognised at the Mainland Football awards on Thursday night.

Not only was the team acknowledged as the top women’s club side in the province, but Cody Taylor was also named best striker. Coastal Spirit wrapped up the league title in July and were the measuring stick for other teams over the season.

Nomads striker Stephen Hoyle was named player of the year, striker of the year, and received the golden boot award as the top goal-scorer. Nomads’ Cory Vickers was named defender of the year and Byron Heath claimed the top youth award.

Cashmere Technical capped off a stellar year by winning the men’s team of the year. They took out every major Canterbury football title this year, winning the mainland premier league, southern league and English Cup. They also made the semi-finals of the national Chatham Cup knockout competition. Cashmere’s Dean Hutchinson was named coach of the year, while midfielder Luke Tongue was the best in his position.

Cashmere Technical women’s goalkeeper Blair Currie was named the best in her position, as was Cashmere defender Annie Gilchrist.

In the women’s awards, Waimak United’s Jayda Stewart scooped two awards. She was named player of the year and top midfielder. Waimak United’s Gabbie Rennie won the youth player of the year award. Shane Verna was named top women’s coach.