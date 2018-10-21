Coast to Coast for Crohn’s battler

Cameron Young has had Crohn’s Disease, an inflammatory bowel disease for the past 25 years. To raise awareness, he is taking part in next year’s Coast to Coast. He spoke to reporter Anan Zaki.

Twenty-five years ago, Hornby man Cameron Young had stomach ache.

A teenager at the time, he didn’t think much of it then, and brushed it off as just another bug, or that it was down to poor diet.

But he spent the next decade in and out of hospital, searching for answers as to what was wrong with him.

Why was he in pain? Why did Mr Young endure long-term diarrhoea?

“I was in and out of hospital for years on end. I had to take so much time off work,” Mr Young said.

Ten years after the first stomach pain, doctors diagnosed that he had Crohn’s Disease.

It is an inflammatory bowel disease, where the body attacks the digestive system.

Mr Young didn’t contract the disease through anyone. He was just unlucky that he had the genes.

Prior to developing Crohn’s, he was constantly active. He played football, cycled and played tennis regularly.

But that all stopped once the disease took complete control of him. He had to quit his job as a security guard.

“When it hit me real bad about five years ago I had to give up work,” Mr Young said.

“I was in constant pain, I was lying down all the time.”

His employers also accused him of faking the illness, as on the outside, he looked healthy.

“I lost three jobs because of it, they didn’t think it was real,” Mr Young said.

“I looked normal on the outside, everything was inside.”

He tried getting compensation from one of the security firms, but they went bankrupt.

“The other firms, I just decided it wasn’t worth the effort getting compensation. They didn’t understand what I was going through,” Mr Young said.

The constant sickness took a major mental toll on Mr Young. He soon spiralled into “rock bottom”.

“Being constantly in pain, not able to do things, not able to be with my kids, pick them up or anything like that affected me.

“My wife is the one who helped me by telling me that I had to go see someone and I ended up seeing a counsellor,” Mr Young said.

Anger management was something he had to try hard to work on.

“I was snapping it everything, my wife, my kids. I’ll snap at anyone.

“That’s what we want people not to do,” he said.

The mental side of the disease is one message that Mr Young wants to get out.

“We want people to reach out,” he said.

As newer treatments such as the injection Humira became more available, Mr Young’s condition improved.

Mr Young started taking the medication three years ago.

“I call it the wonder drug, before I started taking it, I couldn’t even lift up my kids or go outside and play with them, now I can,” Mr Young said.

He is now in remission and his goal is to spread awareness about Crohn’s Disease.

To do that, he will take part in next year’s Coast to Coast and raise funds for Crohn’s and Colotis New Zealand.

Mr Young decided to join in March after being encouraged by a close friend, Tim Limmer.

“I’ve always wanted to do it, and because I’m on Humira, now I can do it.

“There’s not many people in New Zealand that know much about it [Crohn’s] and that’s another reason that we’re doing it,” Mr Young said.

He will team up with his friends, Mr Limmer, Ken Dunning and Josh Tabley.

“Ken didn’t know but I had him eyed-up almost straight away, I wanted him to join because I used to be part of a soccer club with him.

“And Josh, I didn’t know it when he signed up, but his Dad actually has Crohn’s. So that’s the reason he’s doing it,” Mr Young.

Family and friends reacted positively to the news that Mr Young decided to take part.

“My wife and two sons were supportive. They straight away got on board with the idea and said I’ve got to do it,” Mr Young said.

He isn’t daunted by the challenge either, although he has plenty of fitness work to do.

“Because of the Humira injections I’ve put on a lot of weight. I used to be 65kg, now I’m at 81kg,” Mr Young said.

Being an ex-cyclist, he will do the cycle section of the race.

“I’ll do 55km the first day in the West Coast. Then on the second day I start off doing a 15km cycle.

“At the end of the second day I do the final section from the Waimakariri Gorge right through to New Brighton to the finish line which is 69.5km,” Mr Young said.

He has been doing regular gym work to get back into shape. He also cycles five times a week.

Mr Young wants people to feel less ashamed about the symptoms of the disease and take action early.

“If you’ve got symptoms get checked out before it gets worse,” Mr Young said.

He said competing in the event cost the four men $10,000 and hoped to raise more to donate to charity.

*To donate to Mr Young’s charity Coast to Coast team, email; camscrohnscrew@gmail.com