Christie keen to prove she is queen of the roads

Lincoln High School’s Henrietta Christie will be out to repeat her success from a year ago at the national road cycling championships in Canterbury which start on Saturday.

Henrietta, who lives in Rolleston, was the under-16 champion last year and finished second in the points race.

More than 600 riders from 99 schools will compete in the three-day event. It will start with a team time trial at Loburn, North Canterbury, on Saturday, then an individual road race on Sunday in the same region and a points race at Ruapuna Park Raceway on Monday.

Henrietta warmed up by winning her age-group at the southern schools’ tour in Blenheim earlier this month. The 16-year-old won the overall winner’s yellow jersey, the sprinter’s green jersey and the Queen of the Mountains polka dot jersey.

She also won the Christchurch schools’ winter road cycling series held from May until September. She was part of a Cycling New Zealand development tour as well, finishing fifth in the Tour of Canberra in April.

“It’s been a learning year for me with a few mechanical issues, but I’ve still been happy with my results,” she said.

Henrietta had a practice ride on the 35km North Canterbury course a fortnight ago and said it was flat, which means she will need to rely on her speed rather than her hill-climbing ability.

She says she rides almost 100km each week and prefers road racing because no two events are the same.

“I do the track in summer but that’s mainly just for fitness.”

Henrietta said she has watched some of the North Island tours to get an idea of who the best riders are but she backs herself to be a title contender.