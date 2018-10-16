Christchurch nurse tackling poverty in Uganda

A Christchurch Hospital nurse is doing her part to “break a small pocket of poverty.”

In 2014, Aimee Mackey saw a post on Facebook about a 12-year-old Ugandan boy who had died after not receiving medical care.

She said the post stuck with her and she decided to donate some money to feel better – but it wasn’t enough.

“The caption on the post said if he lived in the developed world, he would have gone to school on Monday. That stuck with me, I felt like he followed me, he was in my dreams,” she said.

Now, Mrs Mackey and her friend, Melanie Sutton, support 36 children through their small charity, Hope for Orphans International.

Located in Uganda, the organisation leases a foster home for orphans and runs a community outreach programme.

The children receive full education, adequate nutrition and medical care.

Within the orphanage, there is a mix of children who have been abandoned, orphaned or their families cannot be traced.

The community outreach programme provides families who are struggling with the means to start self-sustaining projects that will help them earn income.

Mrs Mackey is in touch daily through Skype and Facebook with the children and the social worker employed by the charity.

“This enables our donors to create meaningful relationships with the children and receive accurate and current updates of the difference their financial support is helping achieve.”

“I am so passionate about it

. . . I love that we have an opportunity to do something that will have a future impact . . . I want to help break a small pocket of poverty,” she said.

The children speak both Lugandan and English.

“The home functions like a family. About 18 of the children have all grown up together since they were two or three-years-old.”

Mrs Mackey and her husband Joshua visits Uganda every 12-18 months and will travel there again in November with their two children, eight-year-old Eden and four-year-old Lily.

Mrs Mackey said they “scrimp and scrounge” for the charity where they can but paying for school fees in Uganda can be overwhelming.

Several fundraising events in the past have helped to raise money including, mufti-days, car boot sales and sponsorship for running half-marathons.