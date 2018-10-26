Cheaper fuel could be on its way

A Nelson-based fuel company is promising to bring cheaper fuel to Sockburn and Yaldhurst.

Nelson Petroleum Distributors – NPD, is opening an unmanned, self-service petrol station and car wash at the corner of Racecourse Rd and William Lewis Dr, Sockburn, by the end of next month.

Another self-service station is planned for Yaldhurst early next year, on the corner of Sir John McKenzie Ave and Yaldhurst Rd.

NPD chief executive Barry Sheridan says the self-service model allows the company to offer discounted fuel.

“Pump prices do vary throughout the South Island, but motorists can currently enjoy discounts of up to 20c per litre at our self-serve sites,” Mr Sheridan said.

“These self-serve sites function with lower operational and capital overheads which allows NPD to offer greater product value to motorists with competitively priced fuel . . . and the convenience of 24/7 access.”

There are currently four NPD petrol stations in the city and one in Rolleston.

A Nelson-based fuel company is promising to bring cheaper fuel to Sockburn and Yaldhurst.

Nelson Petroleum Distributors – NPD, is opening an unmanned, self-service petrol station and car wash at the corner of Racecourse Rd and William Lewis Dr, Sockburn, by the end of next month.

Another self-service station is planned for Yaldhurst early next year, on the corner of Sir John McKenzie Ave and Yaldhurst Rd.

NPD chief executive Barry Sheridan says the self-service model allows the company to offer discounted fuel.

“Pump prices do vary throughout the South Island, but motorists can currently enjoy discounts of up to 20c per litre at our self-serve sites,” Mr Sheridan said.

“These self-serve sites function with lower operational and capital overheads which allows NPD to offer greater product value to motorists with competitively priced fuel . . . and the convenience of 24/7 access.”

The Sockburn site will have the company’s first self-service car wash.

Mr Sheridan said the company operates a lean management structure which also lowers operating costs.

There are currently four NPD petrol stations in the city and one in Rolleston.