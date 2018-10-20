Charity match in limbo

The future of a 35-year-old cricket fundraising event for cystic fibrosis is in limbo due to the creation of a similar event set to take place a month later.

The annual Crusaders v an all-star invitational team twenty20 cricket match is due to take place at Hagley Oval on December 15. However, The Star understands the future of the event is unsure due to the Black Clash event at the same venue on January 19.

Black Clash is a new event created by Duco Events, which is best known for promoting Joseph Parker’s fights.

The Crusaders v all-stars charity match, which celebrated 35 years last year, has been a major fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis NZ since its inception.

Tickets to the Black Clash match are being sold for $59 for an adult.

It is a similar concept to the free cystic fibrosis match,

which will see current and former Crusaders players take on a team usually made up of former New Zealand cricketers and other well-known sporting figures.

The Black Clash will be played between Team Cricket – consisting predominantly of former New Zealand cricket players – and Team Rugby – consisting of prominent current and former rugby players.

Last year the cystic fibrosis charity match raised close to $30,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

NZ. The organisation is understood to be surveying its options, but would not comment on the future of the charity match.