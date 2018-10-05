Charges for fatal Dallington hit-and-run revealed soon

Charges will soon be laid for the fatal hit-and-run in Dallington that killed 30-year-old Steffan Pearce-Loe.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam confirmed on Tuesday the investigation is in its final stages.

He said charges would be laid in the “next couple of weeks,” but he wouldn’t reveal what they were.

In July, Mr Pearce-Loe was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near the Gayhurst Rd bridge as he was walking his dogs at about 2.30am. He was found by members of the public in a critical condition and died from his injuries the following day.

The vehicle’s owner did not stop. Two days after the incident, police found the vehicle involved – which had damage consistent with the crash – after a detective spotted it parked up a driveway.

Car parts located at the scene and CCTV footage were reviewed by police to establish the make of the vehicle involved.

The vehicle’s owner was interviewed by police. Police would not comment on the owner’s age, gender or account of what happened.