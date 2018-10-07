Cemetery birdbath welcomed with ceremony

A community-made memorial bird bath was blessed and officially welcomed at Diamond Harbour Cemetery on Monday.

While the bird bath has been in place for more than a week, 15 Diamond Harbour residents gathered to bless it by taking turns to speak about its meaning and fill the bowl with water.

Creator and Green Burials Group member Anne van der Kooi said the inclusion of the bird bath completed the eco-burial area. “I feel really good about it. It has a calming effect.”

She said the idea for the bird bath had first come up at a meeting last year.

At the time, Mrs van der Kooi had a block of Ōāmaru stone in her garden which she planned to turn into a bird bath for her own garden. “But I thought, I could gift this to the community.”

The group arranged for another block of the stone to be bought for the top section, and after getting advice from a local potter, Mrs van der Kooi began shaping the bird bath herself.

She said it was designed to reflect the natural cycle of life, with the circular shape of the bath itself evoking a sense of “never-ending.”

“I think it’s really peaceful. You’re born, you live, you die, and your body goes back to the earth.”

Mrs van der Kooi said the bird bath would fill naturally with rainwater, but a nearby tap meant visitors to the cemetery could top it up in drier periods.

She said it was “really nice to see” her creation grow as she worked on it each day over two months. The stone was not too difficult for an amateur to work with, she said.

“It’s fairly giving, you don’t have to apply much force.” A keen advocate for eco-burial, Mrs van der Kooi said the bird bath was better where it was, rather than in her own garden as she had planned.

“I think I will be there longer than here,” she said.

The group finished Monday’s ceremony with a picnic.