CBHS claimnational time trial title

Christchurch Boys’ High upset their rivals to claim the prestigious Sir Bernard Fegusson Trophy at the New Zealand road cycling championships.

The CBHS team took out the trophy by winning the under 20 national time trial at Loburn.

The 51st edition of the championships drew 601 riders from 100 schools over the three-day competition, which finished last Monday. As well as the team time trial, it included road and points races.

It was the first time the event has been staged in the South Island.

CBHS’s Laurence Pithie, Griffyn Spencer, Josh Rivett, Logan Currie and Guy Yarrell crossed the finish line 11sec ahead of Palmerston North Boys’ High School, with defending champions Auckland Grammar School in third.

CBHS teacher and team manager Gary McNaughton said the team were motivated to do well in their home region.

“We went out and rode the course two weeks ago and felt confident we could do well. The guys have given it everything in their last few training sessions,” he said.

“We have a few guys peaking for this as their final preparation before representing New Zealand at the Oceania track championships in Adelaide in a couple of weeks time.”