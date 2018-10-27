Cashmere duo sign off after four polar-opposite years

Two of Cashmere High School’s most experienced basketballers have ended their time in the senior team after a vastly different four years together.

Tom Russ-Hofmans and Dylan Mahon have been part of the team for four years, along with Nic Wenmoth and Quinten Conner.

Tom, 18, admits his final game for the South Island champs at the national championships this month – where the team finished ninth – was an emotional moment.

“It was emotional knowing that there was no next year to aim for,” he said. “These guys have been like brothers to me and to know we won’t play together again was a little sad.”

Said coach Paul Conner: “Games where (Tom) may have struggled to get into the grove early, as a coach you always knew you could rely on him down the stretch in the fourth-quarter,” Conner said.

“(Tom) was happy to mix it inside the paint he would also use his soft touch to his advantage taking the shot from behind the arc.”

While Tom played more minutes than any other on the team, for Dylan, 17, just making it onto the court at nationals was a victory.

Dylan played his entire year 10 season, but spent the next two years recovering after “snapping” his left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) twice.

The injury and rehabilitation took him two years of recovery time. “It was a hard time because I still wanted to be part of the squad so I’d turn up to trainings and games and do an assistant coach-type of role but it was tough not to get out there and add to my team,” he said.

This year he was back in the starting five and helping his team to ninth in New Zealand.

“Hopefully I can keep

playing basketball at club level and see where it takes me,” Dylan said.