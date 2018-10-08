Camera locations being considered

While their installation is still subject to funding, sites for the proposed Sumner crime cameras are now being considered by the city council.

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre team leader Ray Young said a decision was made to install the cameras “subject to funding”, after a September 11 site visit by city council staff and police.

He said three locations were being considered – outside the Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club, the corner of Marriner St and the Esplanade and the corner of Marriner St and Burgess St.

“CCTV cameras for this purpose are generally fixed

in place due to the cost of setting up communication and power requirements,” Mr Young said.

City council staff were investigating pricing options to provide to the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board.

“The board will make the final decision on how to proceed,” Mr Young said.

Last month the Bay Harbour News reported that police would not be able to help fund the cameras, but a representative had visited potential sites with the city council.

The residents had raised $4000 but needed a further $16,000.

Because of the lack of police funding, the group of Sumner residents seeking the cameras were planning to approach the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board.

Board chairwoman Sally Buck said she was looking forward to hearing their case.

“Staff have told me they will come to a board meeting in future when they have got the costs involved.

“We will also be asking the police if this is the top priority for a crime camera.” She said there was a “considerable sum of money” left in the board’s discretionary fund that could be used if funding was approved.

Fellow board member and Heathcote Ward councillor Sara Templeton said they would need to wait for a report and some “really good information from police” before deciding to financially back the cameras or not.

“There are many areas in our community board area with issues with break-ins and crime. We need to ensure that what we are doing is going to give the best outcome for the community asking us,” Cr Templeton said.

Police metro community services manager Senior Sergeant Stephan McDaniel said having more cameras was a good thing.

“We’ll support them [Sumner camera advocates], but when it comes down to it, the council doesn’t have bottomless pockets so they can only do what they can do.

“When you compare Sumner with other areas of the city, its crime rate is not substantial. But it’s about the community feeling safe.”