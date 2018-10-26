Brooklyn aims for national judo title

Parkview Primary School pupil Brooklyn Neale has battled more than just his opponents to be successful at judo.

After winning junior judo titles at a local and regional level this year, on Sunday he will compete for a New Zealand title at the Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre.

The 10-year-old, who lives in Parklands, often competes during bouts of Crohn’s disease, a bowel disease which causes pain and discomfort throughout his body.

Brooklyn was diagnosed at the age of three after nine months of feeling unwell.

His mum Andrea said martial arts provided an outlet for her son to be a normal child.

“After two years of learning the fundamentals of karate from our local club in Parklands (Team Umaf Martial Arts), the children eventually were guided in the direction of judo, which is the favoured sport of the head instructor Kerry Saggers,” she said.

“Brooklyn took to judo extremely well and over the past three years has competed at the local, national and international level,” she said.

Brooklyn’s dad Cameron also competes in judo and had hoped to compete at the weekend too, but dislocated his knee.

Brooklyn has fought in judo tournaments while suffering flare-ups of Crohn’s, but has persevered coming away with a medal at every tournament he has entered.

It is his last year in the junior boys category for competitors aged between seven and 10-years-old.

He has won the open championship at the Canterbury open, Central Districts open, Auckland international open and the South Island championships at Nelson in September. His mum said she could not be happier for her son.

“He has been working hard to achieve this and to even compete at the national championships is a huge accomplishment,” she said.

“As a parent, I am extremely proud of Brooklyn with what he has been able to achieve with his condition.

“I would like other children suffering from inflammatory bowel disease to know that they do not have to let it dictate their lives and that they can achieve anything,” she said.