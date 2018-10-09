Bringing outer-space to the central city

Hannah Beehre has brought outer-space to the central city.

As part of SCAPE Public Art’s 20th-anniversary season, Beehre’s display Tunnel hopes to captivate viewers for the next six weeks.

Nestled deep inside the Canterbury Museum, the display creates a walk-through rendering of a nebula – clouds of gas and dust from outer space, visible in the night sky.

It will form the entrance to the exhibition Wildlife Photographer of the Year and is expected to bring 60,000 visitors over the exhibition period.

It is constructed from dyed silk velvet with Swarovski crystals, LED lights and mirrored flooring.

The 41-year-old artist moved to Christchurch from Auckland in 1998 to study at Canterbury University’s School of Fine Arts.

She completed her degree in 2000 but has now returned to complete a masters degree in painting.

Beehre says her five-year-old daughter, Parker, is her biggest fan.

“She’s really excited about it, she asked me if we could go through it holding hands. I feel like I am making the work for her as well. So I am excited to see her reaction. She’s my biggest fan, she’s really sweet. Sometimes she will point out: ‘Oh that bit is not right’.’’

Last Friday marked the opening of SCAPE’s 20th-anniversary season, the display will be on show for six weeks.

The trust has installed 216 temporary artworks and 14 permanent artworks in the city, since its formation in 1998.

Some of the most notable works include Nucleus by Phil Price on the corners of Manchester, High and Lichfield streets, Fanfare by Neil Dawson at Chaneys Corner and Passing Time by Anton Parsons on Madras St.

Notable artworks for this season include a 5.5.m bronze sculpture Mixed Feelings by British artist Tony Cragg at Christ’s College, Kotuku by Sydney artist Caroline Rothwell in the Botanic Gardens, also known as the white heron, and Three Squares Gyratory Variation 2 by American artist George Rickey, near the Art’s Centre.