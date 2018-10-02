Board members clash over breach of confidence

Papanui-Innes Community Board members have clashed over a breach of confidence.

Member John Stringer told Nor’West News that he called a private meeting last week to address the board over his concerns about the Main North Rd bus priority proposal.

He said the contents of the meeting were confidential. However, community board chairwoman Ali Jones revealed to Nor’West News what the meeting was about.

Ms Jones said because Mr Stringer was new to local politics, he may struggle to understand how the process works, which left Mr Stringer “disappointed”.

The community board has recommended the installation of bus lanes along parts of Main North Rd from Harewood Rd to Grassmere St, with an amendment to exclude a stretch from Harewood Rd to Winston Ave.

The proposal, which will be presented to the city council later this month, would remove some on-street parking along Main North Rd, and make northward bus times faster.

Mr Stringer voted against the proposal.

Ms Jones said Mr Stringer needed “clarification” about the process of the proposal.

“As a relatively new member of the board he just needed clarification regarding the process. Emma [Norrish], me and ward staff spent a lot of time before the meeting to ensure it went as smoothly as possible,” she said.

“We all understood this but it can be difficult for someone quite new to local politics to follow so we supported John to understand it.”

Mr Stringer said he was surprised at Ms Jones’ comments aimed at him. “We all strictly agreed together as colleagues there would be no comment about the meeting or what was said,” he said. “I’m disappointed my chairwoman appears to have breached that commitment we all made.”

Ms Jones did not respond to Mr Stringer’s comments that the meeting was confidential.

Mr Stringer said the proposal would “destroy” Papanui Village.

“The radical changes to Papanui are proposed to make bus commuting faster northward

. . . such benefits do not justify such radical changes. I personally hope city councillors reject the project . . . I will be lobbying strongly they do.”