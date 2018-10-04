Bid to have council back-track on permanent chlorination fails

A bid to stop water supplies from being permanently chlorinated in Malvern has failed.

Retired farmer Brian Thompson, Malvern Community Board deputy chairman Kerry Pauling and Whitecliffs Township Committee chairwoman Jodie

Thompson made a deputation at the district council over the issue recently. It was an attempt to stop the permanent chlorination of the Malvern Hills Hartleys Rd water supplies.

It is planned to be permanently chlorinated this month, while the Sheffield­/Waddington supplies were fast­ tracked in June because of E. coli.

Mr Thompson argued the Hartleys Rd scheme was not risky and there has been no breaches at the treatment plant for more than three years.

The district council passed a resolution recommending it continue its risk-based approach to drinking water schemes with filtration, ultraviolet treatment, and emergency chlorination.

“It was disappointing. I haven’t given up,” Mr Thompson said.

An email from district council water services asset manager Murray England to Mr

Thompson confirmed there had not been a contamination at the treatment plant since August 2015 due to E. coli.

But Mr England said the last transgression detected in the Hartleys Rd scheme’s reticulation was in March.

At the meeting, district councillor Pat McEvedy asked that the information it used to make the decision be released to the public.

The information will be tabled in the November audit and risk sub-committee agenda after it is made public.

Mr Thompson said his next move will be determined when the district council releases the information.

The district council previously told Selwyn Times pipe breaks, backflow, illegal connections and reservoir failures in the supplies were the reasons behind the chlorination.

Meanwhile, the Government is undertaking a review in the way water services are delivered, regulated and funded.

The organisation Water New Zealand is lobbying the Government and councils to support a more centralised system that would be controlled by people and organisations they represent.

A district council spokesman said potentially having control taken away from local authorities “will have massive implications for Malvern, and the entire country.”