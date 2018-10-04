Bar patrons get sobering message by policeman on drink driving

Selwyn police are targeting bars and hotels in an effort to crack down on drink driving

Police have taken the fight against drink driving into licensed premises.

Bar patrons have been given a sobering address by Senior Constable Andy Williamson of Lincoln police about the police’s concern over the level of drink driving in the district.

In recent weeks patrols and checkpoint operations have caught a number of drivers over the limit.

The Selwyn Times revealed last week police are concerned about the number of older motorists who continue to drink and drive.

Senior Constable Williamson told patrons at a busy Famous Grouse Hotel in Lincoln that licensed premises were being targeted.

The Lincoln area has been a focus for police in recent weeks.

“Police are apprehending intoxicated drivers every week, with four being apprehended last Thursday night (September 20) alone,” he told patrons.

“This hotel and others in the district will continue to be targeted by all police. Police don’t want to apprehend and prosecute drunk drivers. We would rather prevent them driving. However, we will do whatever we can to prevent unnecessary death and trauma on our roads. We make no apology for this.”

Senior Constable Williamson received a loud round of applause from patrons. The hotel was busy for the Lincoln Club’s weekly Tuesday club night.

Senior Constable Williamson said he had gone to the hotel because he knew it would be busy, so the message would get to as many as possible.

He praised The Famous Grouse for its host responsibilities.

“The Famous Grouse staff and management are very proactive in preventing intoxicated drivers leaving their premises. This issue is caused by patrons, not the management of the hotel,” he said.

It is the only licensed premises in Lincoln that has courtesy vans (two) to take patrons home, he said.

Senior Constable Williamson said he was pleased with the response.

“It went really well. People listened, which is always a good indication. And secondly, they actually applauded at the end, which I thought was quite a cool thing.

“I have had a lot of positive comments about it. That’s the only hotel I’ve done it at. It’s not to say I won’t do it at other hotels but it just was the starting point really.”

Reinforcing the drink drive message was vital, he said.

“The police have a prevention first policy. Although we can sit outside hotels and do random checkpoints, we would rather prevent drink driving before it happens. I visit hotels a lot and if I suspect people have been or are going to be drunk driving, I will approach these people and talk about it with them.

“The police also receive information from the public about suspected drunk drivers and we will talk to those drivers about their behaviours and advise them they need to arrange other ways of getting to and from licensed premises.

“They are also told about the consequences if they don’t change. They will be caught by police.”

Lincoln Club president Lynn Townsend said he was aware the police were going to talk to patrons, and agreed it had been well received. He said it was important police and community hotels work together to prevent drink driving and educate motorists about other options.