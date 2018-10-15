Bake off recipe for disaster

Mechanical engineering student Larissa Wilson says there is a science to baking.

But that went out the window when the cameras turned on and the stress of being a contestant in the new season of the Great Kiwi Bake Off set in.

Ms Wilson said at home her scientific background from Canterbury University does play a big role in her baking.

“At home, in my general life when I’m baking I think I am quite scientific, paying attention to the measurements. But with the stress of being on the show, in the very first episode I have more than one disaster,” she said.

But while Ms Wilson said people should expect to see her under pressure, the show was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the 22-year-old.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

The first episode premieres on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm on Tuesday – and Ms Wilson will be surrounded by a big group of her friends.

“I’ve invited some friends over because I would rather everyone laugh at me when I’m there, rather than behind my back.”

Plus, Ms Wilson plans on redeeming herself from some of the disaster moments from the first episode by making some of the baking.

Ms Wilson said the show was filmed in two weeks and it was a bit like having an out-of-body experience.

“It 100 per cent feels like a dream now. You do your shows and a couple of months later everyone finds out you were on it,” she said.

Now she’s ready for everyone to see the show and excited to see the reaction.

“The thing that surprised me the most was how real it was. Everything felt real, though I haven’t seen the final edit yet.”

Her friends only recently found out about her secret baking career, she’d had to keep her involvement in the show a secret.

“I’m sure they were wondering why I was giving away lots of food,” she said.

The show is a spin-off from

the Great British Bake Off, one of the United Kingdom’s most popular shows.

Hosting the New Zealand version are comedians Madeleine Sami and Hayley Sproull. While baker Dean Brettschneider and chef Sue Fleischl will judge contestants baking.

“I’ll keep baking for friends and family, but I do hope some baking opportunities arise. Even if nothing comes though, I’m still happy I did it.”