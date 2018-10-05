Apology follows threat to behead woman

The young mother who was threatened to be beheaded by gardeners has received a written apology.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, exposed what she believed to be bogus tree cutters on social media when she viewed them on security camera footage looking around her property after her partner had asked them to leave.05

She then received threats in a private message saying: “We know where you live. We’re coming over for you motherf***** and cut your f****** head off.”

Now, following police intervention, the mother has received two apology letters.

“It is what it is . . . I just want to let it rest now. If I get any more messages, they will be prosecuted,” she said yesterday.

The incident happened about two weeks ago when a group calling themselves 4 Seasons Tree Lopping Services were door knocking for business in Halswell.

Senior Constable Deb Smalley said an investigation had determined there was no danger to the young mum and the beheading threat was hollow.

