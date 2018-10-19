All Blacks boost Canterbury’s semi-final hopes

A boost to Canterbury’s loose forward stocks will present coach Joe Maddock with plenty of options ahead of tonight’s Mitre 10 Cup semi-final against Tasman in Nelson.

With Luke Whitelock only being named in Steve Hansen’s extended 19-man squad for the All Blacks upcoming tour, he is the latest loose forward with Super Rugby experience at Canterbury’s disposal.

Tom Sanders, Reed Prinsep and Billy Harmon, who have all recently returned from injury, will be available, along with New Zealand under-20 captain Tom Christie, when Maddock names his squad for the semi-final later today.

Along with Whitelock, Brett Cameron, Luke Romano, Mitchell Drummond and George Bridge have all been named in the extended All Blacks squad to head to Tokyo for their test with Japan on November 3. They are all available for tomorrow’s match and the final too, if Canterbury can defeat Tasman. Canterbury and Tasman met in Blenheim in week one of the competition. On that occasion Tasman dominated for the first 70min to win comfortably 25-17 after leading 22-3 at one stage during the second half.

“They’re a good team across the park. They’ve got a strong set piece. Their nine and 10 combo play the game at speed and are experienced. Then outside of Mitchell Hunt, they’ve got a backline that can be physical and direct or cut you up out wide,” said Maddock.

“The key thing for us is to get up and tackle them. It’s a simple thing but it’s not always that easy to do.”

Tomorrow night’s match kicks off at 7.35pm.

Then on Saturday, the Canterbury women’s team will look to win back-to-back Farah Palmer Cup titles when they host Counties Manukau in the premiership final at Rugby Park. Kick off is at 12.05pm.