65-year-old pulled out of burning home by neighbour

A Sydenham woman has spoken about how she battled “unbearable heat” when pulling a 65-year-old neighbour from his burning home.

It was just after 9am on September 29 when Bernadine Worsdale looked out of her window to see smoke billowing from the property next door. She sprinted outside in her pyjamas and saw another neighbour running towards her, who phoned 111.

“I was focusing on my neighbour and thinking get him out,” said Mrs Worsdale.

Mrs Worsdale ran to the front window of the burning house on Scott St.

She pulled it ajar before yelling for her neighbour, who she didn’t wish to name.

“I think he was sleeping, if I hadn’t of known his name, he may have not woken up and responded . . . it was so intense, I hate fire, the heat was unbearable.”

He appeared a bit “dazed and confused,” said Mrs Worsdale who then helped to pull him out of the window.

“I tried to get him to jump but he couldn’t. I pulled him from under the armpits and dragged him out of the window.”

Fire investigator Wayne Hamilton said the fire had been caused by unattended cooking while the man was in his sunroom.

The house did not have working smoke alarms.

The fire continued to burn for more than an hour.

Mrs Worsdale said she was driven by adrenaline to help her neighbour, who thanked her profusely.

“It all happened so fast. I am just so grateful and so pleased he’s alive . . . I gave him some water, a blanket and a hug. He was very confused and shaken up.”

Mr Hamilton said the incident acts as a timely reminder that all homes should have working long-life photoelectric smoke alarms in every sleeping area in a house.

This week a team from Fire Emergency will help install smoke alarms in houses on the street.