$5000 and five hours to remove stranded yacht

It took five hours and $5000 to remove a yacht stranded on New Brighton beach.

At 3am yesterday, Environment Canterbury, city council and a team from Protranz Earthmoving Ltd began dismantling the yacht.

The yacht ran aground on September 12, when it’s former owner Sean Grant jumped overboard, after it is believed he ran out of fuel.

The job, which was done early due to tide conditions and fewer people being on the beach, took five hours to complete.

ECan zone manager Christchurch West Melton Banks Peninsula Steve Firth said the removal came after several attempts to have the owner of the yacht arrange its removal, which didn’t happen.

Previously, Mr Grant attempted to sell the yacht ‘as is, where is’ on Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of $1.

It is not clear who the new owner is.

Said Mr Firth: “The owner attempted to sell the yacht, which led to confusion as to who the legal owner was with a few people all claiming to own it. It was important to clarify who legally owned it, as the removal of the boat and associated cost, which is about $5000, is the responsibility of the boat owner.”

ECan has paid for the cost of the removal and are in discussions with the owner over this.

Delaying the removal was no longer an option, said Mr Firth, as it was a health and safety risk to the public and had the potential to result in adverse environmental effects.

“We were conscious that if it stayed there any longer it might break up, which is potentially hazardous for anyone on the beach,” said Mr Firth.

The yacht was then taken to Kate Valley to be disposed of.

Interim operations manager at Protranz Earthmoving Brendan Webber said about eight staff were needed to pull apart the yacht.