40 years of beer, bands and food for the Dux

One of the city’s most iconic bars will be celebrating 40 years of pouring pints in Christchurch. Julia Evans reports on the past, present and future of the Dux de Lux

Whether it be for a sunny Sunday afternoon session in the outdoor courtyard, a boozy Saturday night listening to a local band or a few quiet Ginger Toms during a Monday night comedy gig.

The tudor-style building on the corner of the Arts Centre was the city’s place to be for the better part of 30 years.

But in 2011 when the ground shook, the building’s 1883 earthquake standards were no match for the 6.3 magnitude tremor.

Richard Sinke’s iconic Dux de Lux has not had a pint poured in its four walls since.

But in spite of the great sense of loss, Mr Sinke is in celebration mode.

The Dux is having a birthday – 40 years in Christchurch.

On Tuesday, a party for all past and present staff is on the cards.

“It will be great seeing all those old faces again. I’ve been thinking about it and there must have been thousands of people who have worked at the Dux,” Mr Sinke said.

Then from Thursday to Sunday, the Dux Central will be hosting a number of bands, in a nod to its musical history.

“Because Dux has been part of the music scene for such a long time, there will be a number of bands playing at central,” he said.

Mr Sinke said the upcoming party was also a time to be a bit nostalgic.

Mr Sinke’s association with the Dux de Lux building – he calls it the Mothership – began right back when he was a Canterbury University student.

“It used to be the student union building, I remember hanging out there, not knowing how important it would be.”

But before the Dux concept was born, Mr Sinke had other ideas about how he was going to get into the world of hospitality.

“I wrote to my father when I was in Thailand telling him I was going to come home and open a Thai restaurant. This was before there were any Thai places in Christchurch. But I just knew I wanted to get into the business somehow.”

He said the Dux was born out of being young and idealistic – but it worked.

For the last four decades, the Dux has been ahead of the game.

Not only was it one of the first vegetarian-only restaurants in the country, it also opened one of the first craft breweries in 1989 – brewing Dux Lager, Ginger Tom, Blue Duck Amber Lager, Hereford Bitter, Nor’Wester Ale and Black Shag Stout.

“We were early on promoting a lot of New Zealand music too, especially local stuff,” he said.

“It took so many years to build it up. There were tough times, down cycles of businesses and banks knocking on the door, but I think what we had was integrity.”

In 1997 Mr Sinke said people finally “got it” and business really took off.

“We were producing great beers, good music and food.”

He said his favourite memory was one New Year’s Eve when Dave Dobbyn packed out the Dux de Lux.

“There were 5000 people in that big courtyard, plus the market square in the Arts Centre listening to Dave Dobbyn and the Mutton Birds. It was a great night.”

Mr Sinke said the business was in full swing until the “horrific” ordeal of the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

“I was in town having a birthday lunch with my mum . . . we went down there straight away.”

But he said from the moment he walked in, he knew the building would not be opening again.

“I walked out of there with a brand and an insurance policy and that was it,” Mr Sinke said.

That brand has given the Dux the upper hand in the emerging post-quake hospitality industry and the first “duxling” Dux Live, a live music venue, opened on Lincoln Rd in late 2011.

It was awarded the best music and entertainment venue in 2014 and 2015 by Hospitality New

Zealand before closing in 2016

as other venues flooded the

market.

The second duxling was the seafood and vegetarian restaurant Dux Dine, which opened in November 2012 on Riccarton Rd at the former Riccarton stationmasters’ house.

Then in 2015, the flagship bar and restaurant Dux Central opened – including the Brew Bar, a function space and courtyard, Emerald Room Wine and Spirit Bar and The Poplar Social Club cocktail bar.

Meat was added to the menu for the first time in Dux history.

Mr Sinke said the business has come full circle since its early days from a vegetarian restaurant.

The most recent addition to the Dux saga is the aptly named Terrace Tavern, on the central city’s The Terrace.

But while the future is bright for the Dux family – its former building in the Arts Centre is still waiting for earthquake repairs after being saved from the bulldozer.

Arts Centre chief executive Philip Aldridge said there are still no plans for its rebuild.

“The Arts Centre, Te Matatiki Toi Ora, has not yet made

plans for its earthquake-

damaged student union building, which once housed the Dux de Lux.”

But Mr Sinke is more optimistic, suggesting the Mothership could return if and when the building is repaired.

“I’d love to have some dialogue with them when the time is right,” Mr Sinke said.

“I think it would be good for Christchurch. We’ve lost so much.”

•The Montreal and Hereford St Arts Centre building, originally called Llanmaes, was constructed in 1883.

•In 1926 it was purchased by Canterbury University and used as the house for the rector Charles Chilton.

•From 1929 it became the home of the University of Canterbury Student Association.

•Dux de Lux opened in 1978.

•It was forced to close after sustaining significant damage in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.