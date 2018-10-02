$2 million to put council online

Improvements to the city council’s online services has cost $2 million.

The new My Council programme focuses on “service improvement” and makes it simpler for residents to interact with the city council, says manager citizens and community, Mary Richardson.

The new platform cost $2 million – $1.7 million to develop and $300,000 to install over seven months.

“Our new technology platform has been developed in partnership with SAP Software and Solutions and the external implementation cost is about $2 million,” she said.

Ms Richardson said ongoing staff costs for managing the My Council programme are about $180,000.

It replaces the “out-of-date” internal system Worksmart, which managed payment and applications, with a new platform that manages requests for water, waste, transport, parks, graffiti, maintenance, wheelie bin requests and the animal management team online.

“Citizens will notice, for example, that they can now request and pay for a new wheelie bin online, pay for a land drainage plan or water connection, or report an issue or problem quickly and easily online and be kept informed of progress via a text message,” Ms Richardson said.

The project went out for tender.

“The council went through a rigorous procurement process, assessing a number of factors, including value for money,” Ms Richardson said.

It comes as the city council revealed in July it spent $54,000 on the two-year rebranding exercise for external “mentors” and will eventually see all staff trained in how to communicate better with the public. Complaints, suggestions and compliments are also able to be managed online through the My Council system. It will also provide improved reporting and information straight to city council staff, including geographical information about service requests across the city, Ms Richardson said.

“So we can quickly identify common issues and have greater insight for planning.” Ms Richardson said it would also allow for more services to be moved online in the future.