Young Selwyn performers star in major production

Two aspiring Selwyn performers will make their debut with one of Christchurch’s largest theatre companies this week.

Prebbleton’s Duncan Price and Lincoln’s Isla Palmer will play key roles in Showbiz Christchurch’s production of Les Misérables.

Duncan, 9, will the share the role of street child Gavroche with Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery pupil Ethan Carranceja.

Isla, 8, will play the role of Little Cosette and Young Eponine ­which will be shared by two other performers on alternative

nights.

The show will open at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Friday.

The musical is based on the French historical novel of the same name by Victor Hugo which is considered to be one of the greatest novels of the 19th-century.

Duncan has a love for theatre aspiring to play the role of Rum Tum Tugger in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

Last year he was chosen by Jackie Clarke to perform a comical duet singing Craig Smith’s Wonky Donkey as part of a Kids 4 Kids charity concert at Horncastle Arena.

Duncan said he is most excited about playing Gavroche in such a grand theatre and having his Mum, Dad and sister cheer him on opening night.

Isla also has a passion for the performing arts.

She takes part in numerous weekly ballet and jazz lessons

at Anna Lee School of Dance

which has led to her competing in regional dance competitions.

Isla said she is loving going to the rehearsals and she cannot believe how good her fellow cast members are at singing.

“After the first time I sung in front of all the cast, they said: ‘Well done,’ and I felt very proud. I am looking forward to performing at the Isaac Theatre Royal which is such a beautiful theatre,” she said.