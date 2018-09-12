Woolston duo eager for national tittles

A chance at redemption and a debut on the national stage are the motivators for two Woolston boxers.

Coach Holly Sullivan believes she has a couple of dark horses in Trevor Swainson and Hamuera Tainui for the New Zealand amateur championships at the Hornby Workingmen’s Club next month.

Swainson, 25, will compete in the 91kg elite grade and Tainui, 14, will take part in the 63kg cadet section.

Swainson will be competing in his first nationals after an injured rib ruled him out last year.

While Tainui will be looking to go one better than his silver medal last year at his final opportunity in the cadet class.

“I don’t put guys in there if I don’t think hey have a chance to win,” Sullivan said.

“Trevor is someone who’s been training with me for the past five years and rediscovered his fire for boxing after stepping away.

“He’s really excited to be competing and just wants to go up against the best in the country.”

Tainui lost his gold medal bout to Canterbury teammate Daniel Meehan 12 months ago.

Meehan will move up to the junior grade this year meaning Tainui will have a chance at the gold to add to his silver.

“He’s a very strong kid,” Sullivan said. “If he lifts his work-rate during rounds, I think he can win for sure.

Both guys are capable on their day of beating anyone and I’m super stoked with their preparation.”

Sullivan hoped they would not be the only Woolston boxers to make the team with several box-offs set to determine any additions to the team in the coming days.

The event runs from October 3 to 6.