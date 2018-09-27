Women’s Lifestyle Expo expected to attract big turnout

Up to 14,000 visitors are expected to attend the Women’s Lifestyle Expo being held in Christchurch this weekend.

Taking place over Saturday and Sunday at the Horncastle Arena, it will see more than 200 companies exhibiting their products and services to the public. They will include large and small businesses, with a wide diversity of products from food to fashion, artisan craft and eco-friendly products being displayed.

Event organiser Renee Murray says it is an opportunity, particularly for companies that trade online, to meet their customers face to face and answer any questions they might have.

“It makes it more personal for them, for example if they only use social media such as Facebook to do business,” Ms Murray says.

This year about 30 per cent of the exhibitors will be new ones, while others are regulars that exhibit every year, or every second year, she says.

“It’s a major marketing opportunity for them.”

The annual expo is held in centres across New Zealand, apart from Auckland, with the Christchurch event being one of the biggest. It has been running continuously in the city for some 14 years.

In 2010, it was scheduled to take place a few weeks after the September 4 earthquake.

While some exhibitors had been significantly affected by the earthquake, the expo went ahead, with the organisers providing free entry to give Christchurch people a boost following the disaster.

The 2018 Women’s Lifestyle Expo will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30 at Horncastle Arena in Addington. Entrance is $10, with free entry for children under 12 years.