Walking into museum through nebula

Walking into Canterbury Museum will soon take you on a journey through the stars.

Christchurch artist Hannah Beehre is creating a sculptural installation, Tunnel, which will lead visitors into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition through a nebula.

Nebulae are clouds of gas and dust in outer space visible in the night sky, and are created where new stars are formed, while others are the remnants of dead or dying stars.

Beehre’s Tunnel is constructed from dyed silk velvet with Swarovski crystals, LED lights and mirrored flooring.

There is a subtle visual

tension between the fluidity of the dye work, the highly refractive crystals, and the rich, light-absorbing surface of the textile.

It is Beehre’s first large-scale installation and creates an illusion of total immersion through the inclusion of the mirrored floor.

A second work by the artist Orion will be hung in the museum foyer.

“Every year brings new opportunities to explore new works in new sites across this city,” said ChristchurchNZ chief executive Joanna Norris.

“This is provocative, inspiring and essential. It challenges and stimulates our people and those we welcome here.”

Beehre’s installation is part of the SCAPE Public Art Season, which runs from October 6 to November 17, and Canterbury Museum expects more than 60,000 visitors to the work

over the six-week exhibition period.

The museum is one of several key attraction sites for SCAPE, with the programme also including the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu, the

Centre of Contemporary Art

and The Physics Room in addition to more than a dozen city locations.

The festival is in its 20th year.