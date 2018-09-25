Vote taken over whether parishioners will stay

The majority of St Paul’s Anglican Church parishioners have voted to remain with the congregation, in spite of the church’s vicar resigning.

Reverend Andy Carley announced he would step down from his role at the Papanui church in November due to the Anglican synod’s decision to allow same-sex marriages to be blessed in Anglican churches.

Church member and Papanui-Innes Community Board member John Stringer said 75 per cent of parishioners voted to remain at the church.

“Only a small minority will go. Some may even decide to come back,” he said.

“Andy is unanimously respected for his position, but it does not mean we all share the need to go. He, of course, is giving up his career and income out of conscience, so that is a huge act of integrity for him personally. So, there is no split in that sense amongst the congregation, just with the synod decision.”

He said the process to find a new vicar to replace Rev Carley would take about a year.

“Each Anglican congregation is autonomous, so we ‘call’ for candidates and then vote for a vicar,” he said.

Mr Stringer was an un-ordained ex-pastor and said he would step up and assist as a parishioner.

Retired vicar Reverend Graham Button had also been active in the church and could help out until a new vicar was found.

Mr Stringer said as most parishioners disagreed with same-sex marriage blessings, finding a vicar who would not “impose” their views on the rest of the church was important.

“The day before he was announced as Bishop-elect, Reverend Peter Carrell assured St Paul’s in person that the central leadership will not impose a vicar on us who was at variance with our stance or theology. In other words, we are to have a new vicar of our persuasion which is a synod recognition of parish culture. That has been very reassuring and was a factor that persuaded many to stay.”

Rev Carley and the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch were contacted for comment but did not respond.