Vaulting to the top

Wainoni’s Te Wero Gymnastics Club has come a long way in less than three years and is starting the see the fruits of its labour.

Less than three years ago, the club started with 12 gymnasts and a leased building.

Now the club now has six of their seven senior gymnasts named in the Canterbury team which will head to the nationals in Tauranga next month.

Sienna-Jean Hooft (step 5 team), Hazel Hall, Serena Lim, Libby McDonald, and Momo Wilson (step 6 team and Jun McDonald have all been selected to compete while Jozsi Ferencz and Svetlana Sazonova will be team coaches.

The New Zealand Gymnastics Championships at ASB Arena in Bay Park, Tauranga from October 3 to 6.

Te Wero chairwoman Melanie Bloom said the selections were due to the hard-work of her coaches and volunteers.

“To have all seven of our team originally selected and tot have six competing is a credit to our coaches and their techniques and how hard our volunteers work to keep the club growing,” Ms Bloom said.

Head coach, Ferencz is a former Romanian national coach.

Jozsi took the Romanian men’s team to the podium for the very first time at the 1995 World Championships and two apparatus medals at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Sazonova is a former Russian junior team member.

“The club has become a real melting pot of different nationalities which has brought a lot of new ideas and different coaching techniques,” Bloom said.

The senior gymnasts range in age between nine and 12 and put in more than 20 hours a week to prepare for the nationals where they will compete in floor, bar, beam and vault routines.