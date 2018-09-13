Tony Campbell gets life membership

Tony Campbell will be the Old Boys Collegians Cricket Club’s scorer for life.

The 60-year-old has been more prolific with pencil and paper than bat and ball over his 45 years at the club but his contribution has been so immense he was made a life member last week.

Campbell is the club’s official scorer, and since first starting the role in 1973, his passion for the club has been unwavering.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” Campbell said.

“It’s something very special for me.”

He started scoring because his family played social sport on Saturdays and he had to find his sport of choice.

Campbell’s life changed in 1978 when he was hit by a car while cycling home and received a head injury.

He still has vivid memories of waking up in hospital several days later.

“When I came too in the hospital the first thing I started talking about was Richard Hadlee.”

Campbell was presented with his life member’s tie by club president Paul Knight, who said Campbell’s service to the club ran much deeper than just keeping score.

“Everybody has a lot of time for Tony at the club, obviously he deals with some health issues and we just try to be there for him, like he’s there for us on a Saturday.

Knight said he has a special place within the premier squad and is treated as one of the boys.

“The players will pick him up and take him to a game or help him with his groceries, whatever he needs,” Knight said.

Player Ryan Astle said Campbell was always part of the fun.

“We did something for his 60th last year and got him a framed club shirt and made sure he had a good night.

“We even took him with us to club nationals two seasons ago so he could experience that,” Astle said.

Old Boys Collegians won all the Christchurch premier competitions that season and Campbell made sure he shared a drink with each piece of silverware.

Campbell said he hoped the team could rediscover that form when the season gets under way next month.