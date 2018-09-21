The top secret plant in the Botanic Gardens

Somewhere in the Botanic Gardens is one of the world’s rarest plant species.

So rare in fact that its location is top secret.

Department of Conservation threatened plant ranger Daniel Kimber said the reason is to minimise the risk of people stealing the plant, which is called Canterbury pink broom.

“It’s the rarer things that are more desirable” he said.

Canterbury pink broom has only recently been classified as critically endangered.

Mr Kimber said there were only three wild populations known to the Department of Conservation.

“It’s stunning. Imagine a 4m high tree with massive, drooping pink flowers.”

The examples in the Botanic Gardens are about 1.5m tall.

Land modification and habitat loss has left Canterbury’s native plants in the “worst shape nationally”, with very few native species left in the region, Mr Kimber said.

Throughout Conservation Week, which ends on Sunday, DOC Canterbury has been on a mission to highlight efforts to save plant life.

“What we need is for the public to recognise that while you do have your lovely, cuddly kakapo, there are plants out there that are in even more trouble,” Mr Kimber said.

New Zealand’s rarest species is the Castle Hill buttercup. A small yellow flower found only in a 6ha nature reserve in Castle Hill.

There are only 52 left and they only grow in limestone found in the area, Mr Kimber said.

Habitat loss, pests and invasive weeds are the biggest threats to the buttercup.

Mr Kimber said a hare-proof fence for the Lance McCaskill Nature Reserve in Castle Hill cost $100,000 and last year DOC spent $50,000 maintaining the area by hand as herbicides would not kill the invasive weeds in the area.

Conservation Week events on Saturday:

•9.30am-6pm – volunteer plantout day: Help restore biodiversity in Canterbury. Food, transport and training provided, but take sturdy shoes and a sun hat. Visit www.kakariki.org.nz to register and arrange a bus pick up location in the city or Selwyn. Adults $10, children $5.

•1.30pm – Pohatu Penguins nature tour: Experience Banks Peninsula’s native flora and fauna on a two-hour 4WD tour. Leaves from Pohatu Penguins Akaroa office, 2/8 Rue Balguerie, at 1.30pm. Tickets cost $65 and are available by calling 021 2416 9556. One child free per adult.