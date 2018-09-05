The Subs sneak into Rockquest final

Christ’s College band The Subs has kept its Smokefreerockquest dream alive.

The band has been named the people’s choice public vote winner to book a spot in next month’s national final.

The Subs won the regional final in June but were not selected for the national final after submitting a video to judges.

However, the five-piece, pop-punk band rallied to gain the support needed to win the people’s choice vote and the last remaining place in the top 10. The Subs will now play in the final on September 22 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre, Auckland.

The band is made up of year 12 students Jono Stewart, vocals and rhythm guitar; Zac Matson, bass; Humphrey Bullen, lead guitar; Matias Biraben-Clough, drums; and Max Toth, keyboard and synth.

Jono said the band is called The Subs because it is made up of “bench-warmers” from Run77 – the winner of last year’s regional Smokefreerockquest final.

The Subs beat Run77 to claim the regional final title this year.

“When I heard second and third place read out, my heart sank – I thought Run77 would win . . . I thought we hadn’t made it,” Jono said.

But he did admit the rivalry was a “bit of a joke” between the bands – they’re actually good friends.

Jono said The Subs entered the Smokefreerockquest last year but didn’t even make it through the heats.