The Sharing Shack helping those who need a hand

A couple’s goal to provide food for those in need has taken off.

Keri and Dave Glassenbury have set up the Sharing Shack, in Halswell.

The shack is a food shelf, where people can donate and take food.

It was built by computer programmer Mr Glassenbury, and is outside the Halswell Community Hub, at the former Halswell Library on Halswell Rd.

They set up the shack in Halswell because Mrs Glassenbury is a manager at the Halswell Community Project, which works to connect and support people in the suburb.

In its first week of operation, the Sharing Shack has been frequently used and is regularly filled up and then emptied.

“People are more often donating more than they take away,” Mrs Glassenbury said.

“The whole idea is, if there is anybody out there struggling in any way, you don’t have to put a thing in there, just take the food,” she said.

Mrs Glassenbury’s two-and-a-half years of helping the Halswell community have made her passionate about the area.

“It’s a great area and a number of times we have talked about moving to Halswell . . . I just see the whole city as one community as well,” she said.

The shack is mainly intended for fruit and vegetables but canned and instant meals have also been common.

“If people want to, they can donate other food, and that’s great. There is always something that somebody needs,” she said.

Many in the community

will want to help, Mrs Glassenbury believed.

“We dropped it off at 3pm on Sunday [September 9] , and posted on Facebook. Straight away people were like: ‘Oh where is it, I want to drop things off’,” she said.

Giving back to the community is something Mrs Glassenbury has always wanted to do and is now encouraging her husband to join in more.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with people, I’m a people person. Working in the community hub . . . it’s an awesome way to meet people from all walks of life.”

For Mr Glassenbury, volunteering in the community is a new experience.

“It was Keri’s idea and they [the community project] wanted it done, and I quite like that sort of thing [building work],” he said.

His first experience was a rewarding one. “I thought it would be slow to take off but people were very quick to get into it,” Mr Glassenbury said.

Now that he has had his first taste of working for the community, another project is around the corner.

“I am also building a library shelf where people can share books,” Mr Glassenbury said.

He didn’t think there would be demand for food sharing.

“It appears there is . . . what I also noticed is the amount of people that want to give stuff. That really surprised me,” he said.

He considers himself to be a handyman around the house, although the project is very different from his job as a computer programmer.

“I’ve often do jobs around the house or building things for the kids,” he said.

The couple hoped their goodwill won’t be spoiled by people trying to take advantage of the situation.

“If it it does [get stolen], we’ll just build another one,” Mrs Glassenbury said.

But it was unlikely to be stolen Mr Glassenbury believed.

“People can surprise you sometimes, I think it’ll be fine.”