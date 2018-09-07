The new face of Ice Cream Charlie

Katey Lane has been a lover of Ice Cream Charlie since she was a child.

Now, she has brought the business, known as Vanilla Ices.

Ms Lane took over ownership at the weekend, after she expressed her interest to former owners Raewyn and George Taylor, who sold the business after 20 years, to retire.

Three months ago, Ms Lane approached Mr and Mrs Taylor to buy an ice cream and said, “this is my favourite and I want to own it someday.”

“It happened to work with when they were planning on retiring and it just came together from that . . . in reality I was thinking two or three years down the line, not three months, but that’s alright.”

Ms Lane enjoys ice cream and says anywhere she is, she will eat it.

“I have travelled extensively and yes, I have eaten a lot of ice cream.”

“It’s so different from other ice cream flavours that I’ve tasted that I have never found replicated anywhere else in the world. You can have any number of fabulous ice cream flavours, but there is no ice cream texture and taste quite like an Ice Cream Charlie’s Vanilla Ice,” she said.

Ms Lane said she “stepped out” of the corporate world about three years ago after being a business manager in real estate, and a registered nurse prior to that.

She is now an entrepreneur and owns another small business called, Wool-it, which uses natural wool for blister prevention.

Ms Lane believes her biggest challenge will be living up to the expectations of the local business, which was first started in 1903 by Sali Mohomet, who set up a cart in Cathedral Square.

It is unclear why the original owner, who made the ice cream in a dairy behind his home in St Albans, was dubbed ‘Ice Cream Charlie, but the business has been known by the name ever since.

She refused to give away the secret to the well-loved ice cream.

“I paid way too much money to ever tell anyone what the recipe is,” she laughed.

Ms Lane has hired a friend, Ross Sheppard, to help her in the truck also.

She said the first weekend went well, after previously spending time with Mr and Mrs Taylor, learning the ropes.

“The biggest challenge is trying to get the vanilla ice to sit on top of the cone, it’s not as easy as you think,” she said.

“My first day was very nerve-wracking . . . Raewyn has been doing this for 20 years, she can actually hold a conversation while scooping ice cream at the same time, which I haven’t yet been able to do. It will come with practice.”