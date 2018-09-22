The Heineken king

Sipping on his favourite lager Heineken just got better for Josh Irving now that the company is flying him to Amsterdam.

The bartender’s draught-pouring skills won him the Heineken Star Serve Bartender Finals 2018 last week.

Now he will fly to Amsterdam, the beer’s home city, to take part in the global final to find the world’s best Heineken bartender.

The global competition is a key element of the company’s Star Serve programme, which is designed to “elevate” the drinking experience for consumers worldwide.

The 20-year-old works at Morrell and Co on Lincoln Rd and said he “didn’t know what to do with himself” when he found out he’d won.

“I was stoked, it was unreal,” he said.

After the initial stage of the competition at HeadQuarters Viaduct bar in Auckland, Mr Irving was ranked as the top

seed.

He has been working at Morrell and Co for a year, and it was the first time he had taken part in the competition.

He said it was tough and the pouring process can branch out into a number of steps and sub-steps that gain you points.

The five main steps include rinsing the glass, pouring the beer, skimming the top, checking it, then serving.