Tennis star with hidden talent for poetry

A rising tennis star has tried her hand at poetry – and come out on top.

St Margaret’s College student Abby Mason won the WORD Secondary Schools Science Writing Competition.

It was all in a day’s work for the 14-year-old, who has also had success in tennis.

Abby was the youngest member of the St Margaret’s senior A tennis team which won the South Island championships and made the semi-final at nationals.

She was also part of the Elmwood Tennis Club premier team which won the Canterbury metro competition and was runner-up at the 14s national tournament.

Abby’s award-winning poem, titled Newton’s Third Law, was picked for first place

by the WORD competition’s judge, poet and author Helen Heath.

“I’m part of this school for young writers thing, which I go to on Saturday mornings, and they mentioned the competition, so I decided to write something,” she said.

“I love writing, you can just do so much with it, you can write whatever you want.”

Abby said she was the first in her family to dabble in creative writing, which she became interested in after joining a writing group as a pupil at Selwyn House School.

“I had this one teacher who was amazing, she taught me so much. It was the highlight of my week going to those creative writing sessions.”

Her father Rhett Mason was a former junior Davis Cup player and the pair played mixed doubles competitions alongside each other.

Abby said she had to juggle her passions for writing and tennis with her schoolwork and social life.

“I started playing tennis when I was about seven, but my dad is a really good tennis player so he started throwing tennis balls at me when I was three or four,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s a bit of a struggle to balance everything, I don’t know how I manage to fit it all in, but I do.”

And when asked which of her passions she might pursue as a career, she couldn’t

decide.

“I’d really like to continue doing both for as long as I can. I might change how I think in a few years, but for now, I want to do both.”

Newton’s Third Law

When I drove to your house

you said

take me somewhere

you didn’t want to talk about your dad

he wasn’t worth talking about

everything you did, set him off.

There was silence, apart from

the grounding of tyres

against the dusty road.

It was hard to see straight,

in the dark, on the coast,

with the moon

distancing itself,

making the waves drowsy.

The only light was tiny balls of gas in the sky

and because I took my hand

off the wheel to hold yours

I didn’t see the truck

or the ditch

or the stars,

as we flipped.