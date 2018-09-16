Technology on the trail of rare fish

Radio-tracking of a rare native fish is under way to try and solve the mystery of where they are spawning near Marshland.

In 2015, lamprey, a threatened species, were discovered living in high numbers in the Canal Reserve Drain in the Styx River catchment.

Now, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Science is using innovative tagging and tracking technology to find out where the lamprey are laying their eggs.

Its efforts are supported by city council, Department of Conservation and Environment Canterbury.

Nine adult lamprey have so far been fitted with passive integrated transponder tags and released back into the drain.

Their movements are being monitored using both fixed and a portable hand-held antenna.

The timber-lined box drain is nearing the end of its life and needs to be repaired or replaced, so the tracking data will help inform city council on what to do next.

In 2013, NIWA scientists discovered the first lamprey spawning sites in the Southern Hemisphere when the jawless fish were found to spawn beneath boulders in a bush stream on Banks Peninsula.

However, city council waterways ecologist Greg Burrell said surprisingly, lamprey may also be using the wooden lining of the drain as a spawning site and appear to be flourishing in this unusual location.

The monitoring project now under way is of national importance, Mr Burrell said.

It will continue until next year when hopefully enough information will have been collected.

NIWA principal scientist Cindy Baker said the fish won’t spawn for 16 months, so it’s a long wait.

When the radio tag batteries die, after 150 days, the scientists will rely on tags to follow them to their spawning habitat.

“The over-arching goal is to provide knowledge on what habitats are vital to maintaining lamprey in the drain and look at options for how the council can upgrade the box lining to protect the lamprey population and the habitats they use, while also making the drain more sustainable for the future,” said Dr Baker.